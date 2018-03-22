Man faces multiple charges after hit and run arrest

A 30-year-old Rockford man faces multiple charges after police catch him after a hit and run, according to a news release from the Rockford Police Department.



Rockford Police say late Wednesday night, a Rockford police officer was conducting a traffic stop near N. Second Street and Y Boulevard when he heard another vehicle careen out of control. That car struck a tree then became stuck on a raised median. The officer left his original traffic stop and saw the driver run off. The officer was able to catch the suspect and place him under arrest.



The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Dex Pouncy of Rockford. He's charged with:



— Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

— Violation of the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act

— Possession of Cannabis

— Hit and run

— Resisting arrest

— Failure to Reduce Speed



Pouncy is in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.