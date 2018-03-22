2 juveniles arrested after overnight shooting

The Rockford Police Department has arrested two male juveniles after a shooting late Wednesday night, according to a news release from the department.

Officials say they responded to a shooting at Circle K on the 3800 block of Broadway. When officers arrived, they learned an 18-year-old male had been walking in the 1500 block of Eastmoreland Avenue with a group of friends. As they were walking, they were approached by a silver vehicle that was filled with multiple people.

The individuals in the vehicle exchanged words with the victim before one of the subjects took out a gun and shot the victim in the chest. The victim was able to make it to the Circle K where he met with officers. The victim was then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say officers later located a silver Chevrolet Impala, which closely matched the description of the suspect vehicle, near the intersection of Andrews Street and North Central Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted and it was determined the vehicle was occupied by three individuals, an 18-year-old driver and two juvenile males. A handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

A 16-year-old and 15-year-old male juvenile have been charged. The adult was not charged. This investigation is ongoing.