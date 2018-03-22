Inspiring 815: Lisa Doll & Stephen Jaycox

Stepping out of Runners Image in downtown Rockford and onto the pavement. It's part of the training program for the the Rockford Literacy Half Marathon and 10k.

"The program started 15 years ago." said Runners Image owner, Stephen Jaycox.

The race started as a way to raise money for the Literacy Council, an organization that's near and dear to Stephen Jaycox's heart.

"My store manager went through the literacy program, so I'm affected by it daily. I see the amazing things that they do." said Jaycox.

The council is a non-profit organization that offers people in all walks of life, an opportunity to learn and grow literacy skills. Over the years, the race has raised thousands for it.

"We average about $10,000 a year." said Jaycox.

Through those years, the training program has gained momentum as well.

"It was one of those things where we're gonna try it, and it grew from 20 to 50 to 100, it was exciting." said Lisa Doll, co-owner of Runners Image, and Stephen's wife.

Though the training program ends after 12 weeks, the relationships made don't.

"We were paired as running partners. We weren't friends before, but then we talked through running and now she's one of my dearest and closest friends. " said Dana Loner, one of the coaches for the training program.

Runners Image, inspiring 815, one mile at a time.

"We all become a big family at the end." said Jaycox.