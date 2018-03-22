Winnebago County sees decrease of population for the past 7 years

New data released by the U.S. Census Bureau this morning reveals a continuing population decrease in Winnebago County.

In 2010, Winnebago County had a population of 295,088, but this shrunk to 284,788 in 2017, which is a 3.5 percent decrease. Between 2016 and 2017, Winnebago County lost 1,310 residents.

The population decrease is taking place in other Stateline counties as well. Both Stephenson County and Ogle County have seen their population decrease by more than 2,000 people since 2010.

This trend is one that is seen across the state of Illinois. Only 19 of Illinois' 102 counties saw a growth in population from 2016 to 2017.



Cook County saw the largest one-year numerical loss of residents of any county in the entire nation, with a loss of over 20,000 people. The largest percentage loss of all Illinois counties was in Alexander County, the southernmost county, which saw 2.7% of its population leave in 2016. The largest population gainer was Will County, with 2,930 moving in in 2016.