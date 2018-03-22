Chase Rice and Nelly to headline Old Settlers Days in Rockton

The Old Settlers Days lineup is out.

Chase Rice will perform with Steve Moalker at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 14th. Rice is known for his hit songs "Ready, Set, Roll," and "Gonna Wanna Tonight." Then on Friday, June 15th, Nelly will be performing in Rockton with another performer who has yet to be announced. Nelly jump into the country music scene with his hit "Cruise" with Florida Georgia Line.

Old Settlers Days is a four day festival held in Rockton, Il that includes music, food, and parade. This year's event runs from June 14- June 17.