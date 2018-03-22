One hurt in crash on I-39

A driver is taken to the hospital this morning after two trucks collided this morning, but is expected to be OK.

Illinois State Police say that a flat bed semi truck was merging onto I-39 from Baxter Road and hit a semi truck around 6:15 Thursday morning. Officials say that semi truck did not move to the left hand lane to allow the flat bed truck onto the road.

Officials say that the driver of the semi was taken to the hospital, but his injuries are not considered to be life threatening. The driver of the flat bed did not have any injuries.

Southbound traffic on I-39 is currently down to one lane as clean up crews remain on scene. Crews estimate to be finished around 9 a.m.