Rockford Police respond to shooting on Eastmoreland Avenue

Rockford police officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Eastmoreland Avenue after receiving a call about a shooting. Officers arrived and found an 18-year-old Rockford resident who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim told police that he was walking in the area when he and a friend were confronted by a group of people in a car. The victim was shot after an altercation with several males from the car. The victim says a passenger in the car fired at him and his friend.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect car is described as a silver Chevy Impala. The suspect shooter is described as a black male around 18 years old with dreadlocks. The suspect was also wearing a dark hooded jacket.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call Rockford Police.