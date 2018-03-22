Spring snow for Saturday

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect until Saturday at 4pm.

That means there is the potential for a late winter storm late Saturday afternoon.

But in the meantime, expect a quiet and slightly warmer weather pattern for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will climb into the lower 50's and upper 40's for both days, with mostly sunny conditions.

Now to the snow for Saturday, confidence is increasing for the potential of snow, which will spread into the area late Friday and into Saturday.

It will possibly start as rain, especially in the south. But it will transition into snow overnight, into Saturday morning, and heavy at times in the yellow and orange covered areas on the map. There will very likely be a sharp gradient in snowfall amounts between the purple lines, including Rockford and into the Chicago metro areas. Snow will end from north to south come late Saturday afternoon.

So, plan for hazardous travel in much of the Winter Storm Watch area by late Friday night and into early afternoon Saturday. The snow will be wet and heavy, and with gusty winds, it likely will stick to many surfaces. The heavier weight of the snow also will be difficult to shovel for some.

Stay with Your Weather Authority for updates as the next weather system moves closer to the Stateline.