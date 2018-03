Firefighters from Rockford Fire Department were on the scene of a fire early this morning. It happened in the 700 block of East Kishwaukee Street at around 2:30 this morning.

The structure was abandoned and it took Rockford firefighters about an hour to get under control. Officials say there was no damage to surrounding buildings from this fire and utilities were not on in the building.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. Rockford Fire Department is investigating.