Northwest Bank breaks ground in Loves Park

A local bank is getting a new location.

Northwest Bank held its groundbreaking for what's going to be its new major banking facility. This new branch will be located on the corner of Perryville Road and Broadcast Parkway in Loves Park. Northwest Bank is the largest locally-owned baking organization in the county. Leaders say investing in the facility means they're committed to the stateline's future.



"Because we are committed to the community, we're invested in the regions future and we think investments like this one helps us demonstrate that and give us the resources to help the community," said Tom Walsh, CEO of Northwest Bank.

Workers said new branch in Loves Park will bring new jobs to the area. It is expected to open this fall.