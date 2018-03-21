United Way gets $53,000 donation from Belvidere Assembly Plant

The United Way got a big donation from a company with a big name.

The Chrysler Assembly Plant in Belvidere donated more than $53,000 to the group.

The money came from its annual Jeep Cherokee raffle and other special events.



"It really just represents the great work of the men and women of the Belvidere assembly plant, the UAW people, management, the whole team in bringing about this result," said Paul Logli, CEO and President of the United Way of Rock River Valley.

The money is going towards supporting numerous programs for kids.