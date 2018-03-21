Summer camp resource fair connects parents to summer learning for children

Tuesday was the first day of spring but camps in the area are already thinking about summer.

RPS 205's Parent District Advisory Council hosted this summer resource fair. It brought several groups that hold summer camps together all in one place so parents and students could see what might interest them. The council says the goal is to keep children engaged outside of the classroom.

"Learning does not stop only within the school building or when school is in session," PDAC President Samuel Sarpiya said. "But learning continues through the different agencies and organizations that we have in the community and you can see this is a synergy, a partnership where everybody in the community wants to continue the building block of what the school district is doing."



If you didn't make it to the fair but you'd still like to learn more about summer camps, you can message DPAC on Facebook.