Slain Rockford brothers honored at nation's capital

Two Rockford Christian boys killed earlier this month were honored at the nation's capital as their classmates arrived for a special trip.

Eighth-graders at Rockford Christian were surprised when the Capital Wheel was colored blue and gold, the same colors as Rockford Christian School, in honor of Chris and Jack Ruckman.

The brothers were shot to death in their Cherry Valley home. Every year, the 8th-grade group takes a trip to Washington DC and visit National Harbor and the Capital Wheel.

Rockford Christian school says it is, "overwhelmed with the support shown to their students and staff, both locally and nationally."