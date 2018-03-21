Aquin hosts 92nd annual prom draw

At Aquin High School, finding a date to prom is as simple as picking a name.

It's called the prom draw and it's been a tradition at Aquin for more than 90 years.

"It's great to come out and carry out the tradition, like they said, 92 years or so, that's crazy just to keep coming out and doing it," said Aquin Senior Bryce Carlson.

Each year, Aquin boys draw a girl's name and all together the boys ask their date on bended knee to accompany them to the big dance.

"Everybody has a date and everybody gets to have fun together, and that's the best part of it," said Bryce.

And for Bryce, it's not just a school tradition, it's a family one.

"This is actually our fourth generation of prom-goers," said Bryce's mom Dawn Carlson. "It started with my grandma, my mom and dad came here, and now me, and now my son, so that makes it really exciting."

Although Dawn remembers her prom draw a little differently.

"It was basically one boy walking in and asking their date to prom, so it wasn't all the hoopla involved in it," said Dawn.

Nowadays, boys perform silly skits, many in costume, to creatively ask their dates to join them on prom night.

And it's not just the students who have fun, with many families snagging a front row seat to catch some of the excitement.

"It's fun for them i think to see how it's evolving over the years," said Aquin's prom advisor Tia Heimerdinger. "It may be a little bit different from when they were here, but to see that tradition carry on is just so much fun."

A tradition these families hope to continue for generations to come here at Aquin High School.



