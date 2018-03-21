Chairman Frank Haney speaks on importance of building strong families

At Wednesday's State of the County address Chairman Frank Haney broke away from speaking on the traditional issues for a moment to speak about one he says is personal to him.

"I want to talk about how important dads are," says Haney. "My dad adopted me, so it's personal. My mom got pregnant with me and the guy disappeared, thank god. My dad comes along. My point is my point is dads in transformation matters."

Haney went on to point to the statistics. For example he says 85% of youth in prison come from a fatherless home. He also says daughters who grow up without a father involved are more likely to have their own children as teenagers.

Haney says he hopes this is a topic the community will embrace, and work together to find solutions to.