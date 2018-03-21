Chairman Haney stresses importance of workforce development in State of County address

In his second State of the County address, Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney spoke on the importance of building a strong workforce.

"At the end of the day, that's what's going to define us," says Haney. "We have so many baby boomers leaving the workforce and they're talented and they're great. But we need to replace them with the folks that are ready to go on multitude of levels and a multitude of sectors."

Haney says a project he believes is setting the ground work to build a better workforce is the Barber Coleman project.

"I believe in that project, I know success is not guaranteed."

The abandoned manufacturing plant that sits on S. Main Street in Rockford is set to be transformed into a multi-use campus. Rock Valley College is stepping in to create a technical career education and training campus.

"It's a big swing, it has a lot of parts," says Haney. "At the core of it there's the idea RVC would be an anchor tenant and would have an advance manufacturer center to develop and train the workforce of tomorrow.'

"That would send a message to the industry that we are squarely in the camp of manufacturing and squarely in the camp of supporting business," says Rockford Area Economic Development Council CEO Nathan Bryant. "When large companies are looking to attract to this market they want to know there's a workforce that's good today, tomorrow, and in the future."

Bryant says work is underway to make the region an industry leader when it comes to workforce development.

"We are in the process of building a workforce collaborative," says Bryant. "A table where we have the opportunity to have these discussions, be far more strategic in our thought and figure out how we can leverage that to bring companies to our region."