Rauner goes after Pritzker in first stop in Rockford following primary

Illinois' Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is gearing up for a re-election bid in November after claiming victory Tuesday night against primary opponent Rep. Jeanne Ives. He narrowly won with 52 percent of the vote. Now, though, his sites are set on the general election.



The attacks in his re-election bid against Democrat J.B. Pritzker came early during his first stop on the campaign trail in Rockford.



"We are going to win. This is about all the people coming together to fight the corruption of the machine, the self-dealing of the machine. We will prevail," Rauner told a crowd at Slidematic.



The message was directed right at Pritzker, who has fallen under criticism over what taxes he pays and allegations of having off-shore accounts. Rauner says that's not good for taxpayers, but his own platforms are.



"We are going to focus on what unites us. What unites us is lower property taxes, rolling back the income tax hike, getting term limits on the ballot and growing good paying jobs. Everyone in the state wants that," Rauner said. "Pritzker is a machine candidate. He's part of the corruption."



The race between the two is setting the tone for what could be the most expensive state race in history.



Pritzker, a billionaire, and Rauner, a multi-millionaire, each spent millions of their own money attacking each other even before the primary. So far, they have combined to spend $120 million of their own money on the campaign.



Rauner is considered one of the nation's most vulnerable GOP incumbents up for re-election. That makes the typically Democratic-leaning state a top target.

