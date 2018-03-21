Work on Winnebago schools will being this summer

After years of fighting for it, Winnebago's school district gets the "yes" vote on a referendum for facilities upgrades.



Community members voted Tuesday to allow $7.5 million to be put toward repairs of two elementary schools, the middle school and high school buildings.



Different projects will include ridding the schools of asbestos, improving the gym with new floors and bleachers, and upgrading security measures.



Construction will start at the beginning of the summer, and should be wrapped up by the time students go back to school in the fall.



"From our staff, whether it's certified staff, custodial staff, or just parents we get to talk to, there's certainly some excitement," says Dr. John Schwuchow, superintendent of Winnebago Community School District 323. "You know, we have a wonderful community that values our school system so we're excited to address these and look at some of these improvements."



Thirteen community forums were held for the public. It's something Dr. Schwuchow says helped spread awareness and educate voters.