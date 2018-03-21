Boone County Sheriff says cuts will happen after referendum fails

Boone County voters weighed in Tuesday night on a referendum that would bolster public safety in the area. It failed, with 56 percent of voters coming in against it.



It's something Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest says is disappointing, but not surprising.



"A lot of frustration, but I truly believe the vote comes down to a lack of trust of local government in its spending of its money," Ernest said the day after the election. "Whether that's true or not, personally I don't believe it is."



Sheriff Ernest says it's time for the county to move on, though. With that, he says cuts will have to be made.



The current budget lasts through Nov. 30, 2018. Over the summer, the department will start the process of deciding what cuts can be made, and figuring out a new spending plan.



Sheriff Ernest says he can live with crumbling buildings.



"I can put buckets under a leaky roof, no problem," he says. But it's the staff cuts he's most worried about.



"It's going to be tough. But you know, this too shall pass. We will still do everything we can to provide the best we possibly can with the limited amount of staff that we have," Ernest says.



He says the county will continue to put a referendum on the ballot in future elections so it can work toward a more sustainable future.