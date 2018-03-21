Rockford airport helps raise funds to send Officer Cox's family to memorial

Rockford's airport recently partnered with several community organizations and individuals to raise money to send the family of fallen Officer Jaimie Cox to Washington D.C. for the annual National Law Enforcement Fallen Officers Memorial.



RFD, Ald. Frank Beach and the Rockford Police Department spearheaded the effort to send 11 members of Cox's family. The fundraising group made $4,200 to cover the cost of the trip.



"We were happy to partner with these groups and individuals to help offset some travel expenses for Officer Cox's family, so they can attend this memorial service honoring those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice," said Mike Dunn, executive director of RFD.



Officer Cox was killed in November 2017 in the line of duty.

The coroner ruled that Officer Cox died of blunt force trauma injuries likely caused by a crash that happened following a traffic stop. Eddie Patterson, the other man involved in that traffic stop, also died. Officials say Patterson died as a result of a gunshot wound, likely caused by Officer Cox firing his gun.

Both deaths and Officer Cox's use of force is under investigation by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force.