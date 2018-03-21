Swedish American breaks ground on new medical center

Swedish American officially broke ground on a new medical center on Rockford's east side.

That new $24 million Creekside Medical Center will be built just off of I-90 and Bell School Road.

Swedish American leaders say the new facility is set to be 70,000 square feet, offer roughly 100 clinic rooms and bring in 25 providers.

Ob/gyn, pediatrics and family medicine are just a few of the services that this new facility will offer.

The Swedish American Board Chairman that i spoke to says the patient care at the new Creekside location is going to be a bit unique.

"Everything that's going to be non-patient centered will be invisible to the patient experience," Dan Ross, the Swedish American Board Chairman says. "So what they're going to see is a welcoming environment. That's going to allow them to be able to go directly to their room when they come in and have things like their vitals and their weight done in the privacy of their own room versus out in the hallway where everyone is around."

Tonight on 13 News at 6, we find out why some say this new development is essential to this part of Rockford as it continues to build in to a health care powerhouse.