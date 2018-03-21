Coroner: Man found dead at Orchard Hills Landfill

The Ogle County Coroner's Office confirms that a man was found dead this morning at Orchard Hills Landfill in Davis Junction.
Details are limited at this time surrounding a cause of death or other details. The Ogle County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more details soon.
13 WREX will continue to follow this story and bring you more updates as they become available.
