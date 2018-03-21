Austin bombing suspect identified - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Austin bombing suspect identified

Posted:
By The Associated Press

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) - A law enforcement official has told The Associated Press that the dead Austin bombing suspect was Mark Anthony Conditt.

The official, who has been briefed on the investigation, spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official wasn't authorized to discuss the case publicly. Pflugerville Mayor Victor Gonzales told the AP that the bombing suspect lived in his city, which is a suburb of Austin not far from the site of the first of four bombings.

Authorities earlier described the suspect only as a 24-year-old white man.

