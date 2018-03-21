Spring-like warmth, then rain/snow chance

Your mid-week weather wrap-up includes, chilly conditions, then closer to seasonal norm into the end of week.

Expect to see some sun and clouds into the Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures in the low 40s. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low 20's, calm winds.

For Thursday & Friday, Stateline temperatures will climb into the low 50's, with mostly sunny conditions.

Your Weather Authority Team is keeping an eye on a likely chance for a rain/snow mix Friday night into Saturday. Given this is three days away yet, there is a high uncertainty on wintry details. This includes even if it were to snow whether or not it would stick on roads.

So, keep checking back as the weather team continues to track the next weather system.