Austin package bombing suspect dies in confrontation - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Austin package bombing suspect dies in confrontation

Posted:
AUSTIN, TX (WREX) -

Austin Police have confirmed that the suspect in the Austin, Texas bombing spree has died.

It happened near an interstate around 2:45 a.m local time. Austin's chief of police says the suspect blew himself up in a car at a hotel parking lot as SWAT teams moved in.

According to officials, a motive is still not known at this time.

Authorities have been able to confirm the suspect is a 24-year-old white male. He is not being identified at the time. 13 News will continue to update the story as more details are available.

