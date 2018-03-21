Dady, Kinzinger will face off for U.S. Congressional seat

Incumbent Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger will find a challenger for his House seat in Democrat Sara Dady, an immigration attorney from Rockford.



Kinzinger easily beat his opponent in Tuesday's primary election with 68 percent of the vote against Jim Marter.



Dady also won easily, with 41 percent of the vote in a four-person race against Neill Mohammad, Amy Murri Briel and Beth Vercolio-Osmund.



Kinzinger is a four-term congressman who ran unopposed in the 2016 general election. Then, he did not support President Donald Trump's campaign, but has been met with recent pressure from Democrats.



Dady says it's time to have a representative who will invest in public schools, safe communities, universal health care and union rights.



To date, Kinzinger has not faced a serious Democratic challenger since he was elected in 2013.