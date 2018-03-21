Maurice West wins primary for House seat vacated by Rep. Litesa Wallace

Democrat Maurice West wins in Tuesday's primary election as he moves to fill the 67th District seat Rep. Litesa Wallace will vacate in 2019.



West received 40 percent of the vote in a race against fellow Democrats Angela Fellars, Valeri DeCastris and Gerald Albert. He's now looking toward November's general election.



"We're going to be knocking on a lot more doors and making a lot more phone calls to rally the community together, red or blue, so that we can present a unified front at the polls and a unified front in Springfield," West said in a statement. "The strongest voice in the community is the unified voice of the community."



West works at Rockford University and is founder of Share the Warmth Rockford. He graduated from Jefferson High School and has been involved in local politics and community groups.



Wallace did not seek re-election, and instead ran for lieutenant governor alongside Sen. Daniel Biss.