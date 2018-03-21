Doty, Davis lead Graceland to NAIA national title

Craig Doty and L.T. Davis teamed up for two national championships at Rock Valley College. The two took one last ride together at Graceland University, and added another national title to their names. Graceland knocked off LSU Alexandria, 83-80 in overtime, to take home the NAIA national championship.

Doty, who started his coaching career at Rock Valley in 2012, is in his second season at Graceland in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. This was the school's first time in the national tournament, and Doty guided the Yellow Jackets to their first national title.

Davis helped lead the way on the court, tallying 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in the title game. He hit several big threes in the game, including one in overtime to put Graceland up 78-76. But LSU Alexandria fought back every step of the way, tying the game at 80. In the final seconds, Davis dribbled the ball at the top of the key, and when he made a move to his right, a defender came to double team him, leaving Justin Harley wide open to splash home a three as time expired for the buzzer-beating victory.

Byron grad, and another former RVC standout, Dalton Payton finished with seven points. Will Nelson had 30 points and 12 rebounds, including the game-tying bucket to force overtime on an assist from Davis. Davis was named the tournament MVP.