Anderson's next UFC fight set for April

Rockton native Corey Anderson is looking to bounce back in his next UFC fight. Anderson will face Patrick Cummins, April 21, in New Jersey, the state in which Anderson trains.

Anderson is coming off two straight losses, but is still the number nine ranked light heavyweight in UFC. Cummins is ranked tenth. This will be the first UFC event at Boardwalk Hall in 13 years. Anderson has a career record of 10-4 in the UFC.