RPS approves agreement with Rockford teachers, ends contract standstill

After nearly a year without a contract, Rockford Public Schools approves a labor agreement with the union representing Rockford teachers.

The school board approved the contract Tuesday night after the Rockford Education Association approved the contract last week. According to the school district and REA, the contract includes a 5 percent base salary increase over three years. REA will see a 1 percent base salary increase, prorated to the first day of the second semester this school year, followed by a 1.5 percent base salary increase on July 1 and another 2.5 percent base salary increase effective July 1, 2019.

The three-year agreement comes after teachers, nurses, psychologists and educational specialists have been working without a contract for 9 months. REA approved the contract the third time the union has gone to a vote.

Roughly 2,000 employees at RPS 205 belong to the union.