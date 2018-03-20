At least 1 person injured after another explosion in Austin

Austin authorities say emergency personnel are responding to another reported explosion, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city.



Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Thursday evening that at least one person was injured but that details about the severity of those injuries and the explosion itself were unknown.



It would mark the sixth explosion in the Austin area since March 2. So far, two people have been killed and four others seriously wounded. The blasts have struck multiple locations, making detecting a pattern difficult.

The first three explosives were hidden in packages left on doorsteps, while a bomb that went off on Sunday used a more sophisticated tripwire. Another parcel detonated Tuesday at a FedEx processing facility in Schertz, about 60 miles from Austin, near San Antonio.

Investigators say the blasts could be acts of domestic terrorism or possibly hate crimes since the victims of the first attacks were all black and Hispanic, though the two men hurt in Sunday's explosion were white.

The package shipped via FedEx came from Austin and was heading back to an Austin address, but authorities have not divulged details about where it was going.

"For us, it's personal. This is our home," Police Chief Brian Manley said Tuesday. He noted that many crime statistics still rank Austin among the nation's safest cities.

"We're facing a big challenge, and we will get through this," Manley said. "We don't want to lose, in the middle of all this, that we're still a safe city."