U.S. Attorneys Office monitors Rockford elections

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Federal authorities are watching over voters in the Rockford area in the case of voter fraud or discrimination at polls. 

The U.S. Attorneys Office has an open hotline for citizens to report complaints related to the voting process. The hope is to stop any misconduct at polling places. 

If you have a complaint, you can call 312-469-6157. The hotline is staffed only on Tuesday. 

Personnel will monitor the hotline and will respond to complaints as needed. 

