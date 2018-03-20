Republican, Democratic gubernatorial candidates cast votes

Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in the primary election. Gubernatorial candidates cast their votes as well.



Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is facing a challenger from the right. State Rep. Jeanne Ives hopes her anti-abortion message will oust Rauner from the governor's mansion.



Meanwhile, six Democrats are vying for the opportunity to challenge Rauner from the left. State Sen. Daniel Biss, Chris Kennedy, J.B. Pritzker, Robert Marshall, Tio Hardiman and Bob Daiber are all on the Democratic ticket.



Polls closed at 7 p.m. The 13 WREX team is posting live election results online and on air. We'll have comprehensive coverage coming up tonight on 13 News at 10.