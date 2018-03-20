Rockford residents vote 'no' on restoring home rule

After months of campaigning, public forums and back and forth about whether to restore home rule, Rockford voters say they don't want it back.



Mayor Tom McNamara called the defeat at 9:30 p.m. in front of a crowd of supporters at Prairie Street Brewhouse in downtown Rockford.



Home rule was taken away from the City of Rockford in 1983. But under the leadership of McNamara, the city fought to bring it back after 35 years of going without it. Supporters said the city needs to diversify revenue coming in to the city, and that it can't because its hands are tied to Springfield. However concerns over taxes, borrowing authority and abuse of power swayed voters to reject it.



Proponents of restoring home rule included the Rockford Chamber of Commerce, the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Rockford Area Economic Development Council. The loudest opposition came from the Rockford Area Realtors.



Rockford is the largest city in Illinois without home rule authority.