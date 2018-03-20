Sheriff Caruana wins the primary vote, moves forward in re-election bid

Sheriff Gary Caruana wins the Republican primary election in his bid for re-election to the county's top law enforcement job.



He faced Kurt Ditzler in the primary. He'll now face Bob Springer in a general election match-up in November.



Caruana was elected by Winnebago County voters in November 2014 and has since been faced with a violent crime problem, corrections issues at the jail, and budget cuts that he says will jeopardize his force and the security of the community.



Caruana spent much of the campaign season in back-and-forth arguments with Chairman Frank Haney. Sheriff Caruana was supposed to cut more than $4 million from his budget as the county worked to balance its budget. But in February, the board came to a compromise to allow Caruana to keep corrections officers at the jail and ease some of his budget concerns. Despite disagreements, Haney endorsed Sheriff Caruana in his bid.



During the campaign, Caruana pointed to a hard-line on crime, too, saying his department has spent 3 years cracking down on guns, human trafficking and gangs. His career as sheriff started off with a controversial pursuit policy, in which deputies would be allowed to chase suspects. Caruana was also at the helm when public scanner traffic went dark, a move that outraged some community members but was deemed necessary as a safety measure. Caruana says moves like these helped make progress in the community, and that a change in leadership would stall that.



Caruana celebrated his victory Tuesday evening at Giovanni's in Rockford.