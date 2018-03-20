Democrat Pritzker gets the vote, moves forward in quest for Illinois governor

Front-runner J.B. Pritzker is officially the Democratic candidate for Illinois governor after beating out a crowded field vying for the seat. He'll move forward toward the November election.



Pritzker faced five other challengers but saw the closest competition in developer Chris Kennedy and state Sen. Daniel Biss.



The billionaire has invested heavily in this own campaign, spending $70 million of his own money since announcing his candidacy in April 2017.



He told a 13 WREX reporter he traveled to Rockford seven or eight times during stops on the campaign trail.



The Democratic Governors Association released a statement Tuesday night, saying:



"Congratulations to J.B. Pritzker for becoming the Democratic nominee for governor of Illinois. J.B. Pritzker will bring real change to Illinois by creating jobs, expanding quality health care and investing in education. J.B. Pritzker will stand up to President Trump when Washington D.C. policies hurt Illinois."

