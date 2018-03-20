Rauner wins Republican primary, will focus efforts on November

Incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner declares victory against his opponent Rep. Jeanne Ives in the Republican primary for Illinois governor. He'll now focus efforts toward a re-election bid in November.



The race has not been called officially, however.



Ives challenged Rauner because she says he abandoned the Republican Party and its values. But voters disagreed, leading him to victory Tuesday evening.



Rauner took advantage of a Republican tidal wave back in 2014, easily winning the election and un-seating then-Gov. Pat Quinn. He came with a promise to "shake up" Springfield with pro-business, anti-union agendas. He pledged to lower property taxes and enact term limits on officeholders.



Instead, his 4-year term has been marked by the longest-standing budget stalemate in the nation's history. Ongoing tensions with Democrats, most notably with Speaker of the House Mike Madigan, left the state without a budget for 2 years.



The primary election win now paves the way for one of the most expensive gubernatorial races in the nation's history. Rauner, a billionaire, has already poured millions of his own money in to his re-election bid.

