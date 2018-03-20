Rockford man arrested after 8 hour standoff in apartment

A Rockford man is arrested after police said he fired a gun in an apartment and held two women hostage for 8 hours overnight into Tuesday morning.

Bobby Horton Jr., 23, of Rockford was arrested on reckless discharge of a firearm charges.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Jacqueline Drive Monday night for a shots fired call inside an apartment, according to the Rockford Police Department. After trying to make contact with Horton Jr. and two women inside, Rockford Police Department SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiations tried to get into contact with someone in the apartment.

After police got a search warrant, the SWAT Team made its way into the apartment and found Horton Jr. along with two women. All three were taken into custody, according to police. Two guns were found at the scene. No one was hurt.

Horton Jr. was taken into custody. The two women were released.