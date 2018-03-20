Stephenson County gas station employees stop attempted child abduction

The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office says employees at the Cedarville Mobile gas station stopped an attempted child abduction happening inside the store.



According to authorities, it happened around 9:20 p.m. on March 18 at the Mobile station located at 10 S. Stephenson Street. Video reviewed by authorities show a suspect attempting to get a 13-year-old boy to come out to his truck with him. Store employees stopped this from happening and contacted authorities.



The sheriff's office says the suspect was n a smaller white pickup truck with a silver tool box in the back. Authorities are attempting to identify this subject so he can be questioned regarding the incident.



If you have any information concerning this incident, please call the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office at 815-235-8257 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-847-7669.