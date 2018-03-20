Cold start to spring; warmer temps this week

Northeasterly flow will transport a colder air mass over the area for Tuesday, resulting in cooler high temperatures area-wide.

Conditions will feel even cooler than these values (ind chills to be in the upper 20s and low 30s , however, as winds continue to gust up to 25 MPH during the day. High temperatures Tuesday are expected to be in the low to mid 40s under partly cloudy skies.

We'll stay cooler for Wednesday, then heat back up starting Thursday. Our next chance for wet weather looks to set up Friday night into Saturday with a rain/snow mix possible.

Keep checking back as your Weather Authority Team tracks the next rain/snow mix moves closer to the Stateline.