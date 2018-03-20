Injuries being reported in school shooting in Maryland - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Injuries being reported in school shooting in Maryland

Posted:
By The Associated Press

UPDATE (8:35 a.m) GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP): A sheriff's spokeswoman says injuries have been reported after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.

St. Mary's County sheriff's spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there are injuries Tuesday at Great Mills High School but she didn't know how many or the severity of the injuries. She also said she had no information about fatalities.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were headed to the scene. The county sheriff said deputies are on the scene and that parents or guardians should stay away, going instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted that they're monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.

GREAT MILLS, Md. (WREX) - School officials are reporting a school shooting this morning at a Maryland high school.

The school says, 'the event is contained' and that the campus is on lockdown. No word on any injuries at this time. 

The school district's Facebook page did post this on their page earlier this morning: 

"There has been a tragic shooting at Great Mills High School. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff is on the scene and the event is contained. The school is on lockdown, and we ask that you do not come to the school at this time. Students from Great Mills High School will be transported to a reunification center and parents or guardians of students from Great Mills High School should report to the Leonardtown High School auditorium for reunification."

We will provide more updates as they become available. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.