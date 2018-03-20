Injuries being reported in school shooting in Maryland

Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida university

With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearing

End of an era: Toys R Us is going the way of stickball

A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida university

Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10

The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.

Student watched helplessly as bridge came down on top of car

Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they met

Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in Britain

President Donald Trump says U.S. must "get tough" with drug dealers as a means of ending the nation's deadly opioid addiction.

Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller

Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller - but take no action

UPDATE (8:35 a.m) GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP): A sheriff's spokeswoman says injuries have been reported after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.

St. Mary's County sheriff's spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there are injuries Tuesday at Great Mills High School but she didn't know how many or the severity of the injuries. She also said she had no information about fatalities.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were headed to the scene. The county sheriff said deputies are on the scene and that parents or guardians should stay away, going instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted that they're monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.

GREAT MILLS, Md. (WREX) - School officials are reporting a school shooting this morning at a Maryland high school.

The school says, 'the event is contained' and that the campus is on lockdown. No word on any injuries at this time.

The school district's Facebook page did post this on their page earlier this morning:

"There has been a tragic shooting at Great Mills High School. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff is on the scene and the event is contained. The school is on lockdown, and we ask that you do not come to the school at this time. Students from Great Mills High School will be transported to a reunification center and parents or guardians of students from Great Mills High School should report to the Leonardtown High School auditorium for reunification."

We will provide more updates as they become available.