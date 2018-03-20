Polls open across Illinois for primary vote

Polls are opening across Illinois in a primary that is being widely watched because of the money being spent in the governor's race.

Among the leading Democrats in Tuesday's primary is billionaire J.B. Pritzker, who has put almost $70 million into his campaign fund already. Democrat Chris Kennedy has about $2 million in his. State Sen. Daniel Biss is campaigning as the "middle-class candidate."

The Democrats are looking to unseat wealthy Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in November. He is challenged by conservative state Rep. Jeanne Ives.

Illinois State Board of Elections data show the number of voters casting early ballots for the Illinois primary has far exceeded the number who voted early four years ago.

Voters are also choosing nominees for the U.S. House, attorney general and other races