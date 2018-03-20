Program meant to cut down on 911 calls from same patients enters its 3rd year

A program that launched two years ago for SwedishAmerican Hospital is showing its success. It's a Mobile Integrated Healthcare Program which Swedes partners with Rockford Fire Department. The goal of the program is to reduce 911 calls from the same patients, many of whom live with chronic illnesses. The Rockford Fire Department says after almost two years, they're starting to see results

"We are seeing a decrease in the 911 usage for chronic illnesses, things that are better dealt with by primary care physicians. And that's what the original program was designed to alleviate." said Brian Park manager of the Mobile Integrated Healthcare Program.

Thanks to the the Mobile Integrated Health Unit the Rockford Fire Department has decreased emergency room visits by up to 40 percent. It also saw a 45 percent decrease in ambulance calls from people with chronic illnesses.