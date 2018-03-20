Graceland advances to NAIA national title game

Graceland University has almost become an Iowa branch of Rock Valley College at the four-year level the past few years. Former Rock Valley men's basketball coach Craig Doty guided the team to an 87-80 win in the NAIA national semifinals, punching a ticket to the national championship game Tuesday night.

Former Jefferson High School and RVC star L.T. Davis poured in 28 points, while former Byron and RVC standout Dalton Payton added 14 points in the win.

This is Doty's second year at the school, and he's helping make history. This is Graceland's first time ever playing in the national tournament, and with its win over LSU Shreveport, the Yellow Jackets will play for their first national title.

Graceland takes on LSU Alexandria in the NAIA national title game Tuesday night in Kansas City. The game will be streamed online on ESPN3.