Ronald McDonald 'Care-Mobile' celebrates 15 years

A free health care service in the area is celebrating a big milestone.

The Ronald McDonald 'Care-Mobile' started 15 years ago at Mercyhealth in Rockford. Since then, more than 8,000 children have been helped by nurses and staff in the care-mobile. It provides free exams, vaccinations, dental exams and cleaning. 13 WREX spoke with one of the nurses who founded the program about how it's impacted children in Rockford.

"A lot of the children that we see quite often don't have access to care, either there's a barrier to transportation or they don't have insurance and so we're able to overcome those barriers with this program and that's really important," Nurse Practitioner Toni Ellingson said.

Mayor Tom McNamara recognized the program Monday night at city council with a proclamation reading.

