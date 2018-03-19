Rockford Rescue Mission opens salon for guests

The Rockford Rescue Mission is offering new hope to people who stay there. They're doing so through haircuts.

Marie's salon opened Monday at the mission. Organizers say it will give residents hope and a sense of normalcy.

It's dedicated to Carol Marie Kozak who stayed at the mission with her young daughters decades ago. Her daughters played a major role in making sure the salon opened.

"When I was in my young teens, my mom died so it was really exciting to be apart of putting this salon together," Tammy Herman said. "It just has made me feel more connected to her even though she is gone. And to realize and be a part of seeing women gain freedom and healing."

Salon services include hair wash, cut and styling services