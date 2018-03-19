Rockford voters weighing in on home rule

One of the most divisive topics voters will weigh in on Tuesday's primary in Rockford is home rule.

Supporters say it will give Rockford more independence from Springfield and alleviate the property tax burden on people. Opponents say it gives the city too much power and they worry their taxes in the long run will go up.

13 WREX caught up with some voters to find out what they thought about the issue.

"Right now, I voted no for home rule because I think just looking around our city, with all the people we've had in office and who is taking over our city as being the official people we voted in on, I don't see anything good coming from anything," said Tessie Etier.

Etier said her concerns about home rule stem from how the city is already being run and her doubts about whether it would improve the city at all.

"Why are the few people in charge of our city can make all the rules? It doesn't seem like we have a chance," she said.

Other voters, like Don Fritz, disagree.

"It is going to give us the opportunity to make choices that are best for our city, instead of people down state making those choices when they really don't know what we need," said Fritz.

Fritz said the people in power in Rockford were elected for a reason, and the voters need to have some faith in them.

"If we can't trust our city councilmen and we can't trust our mayor, then we shouldn't have voted for them to begin with." he said.

Another voter in support of home rule said he wants to give Rockford leaders a chance to prove themselves, and if they don't do a good job, he'll have no problem calling them out on it.

"Our property taxes are through the roof and there is no other way for the city to raise revenue because they don't have the authority to do that. Home rule gives them options. And that's basically all it is. If they misuse their options then we'll remember that. I know who my alderman is, I can yell at him and I can yell at the mayor and we can vote them out," said Jay Ware.

Still other voters headed to the polls don't quite know if home rule is the right thing to do or not.

"Sometime I feel like it's good and sometimes I feel like it's bad. A lot of things we just don't understand about home rule," said Cartha Collins. "It's not black and white."

Voters will decide if Rockford should become a home rule community in the primary.