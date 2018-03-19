Find your polling place for the primary election

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, March 20 for the primary election. The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

If you are not registered to vote, you can still register the day of at your polling place. You just need to bring two forms of identification like your driver's license and social security card. If you're not sure whether you're registered to vote and if you don't know where your polling place is, you ?can CLICK HERE to find out.