Stateline election officials address cybersecurity concerns ahead of primary election

It's an issue Stacey Bixby at the Rockford Board of Elections never expected to see.

"This has been new for me, I've been here for 30 years," said Bixby.

But after Russian hackers compromised Illinois' election systems back in 2016, election officials and lawmakers say their number one priority is keeping your ballot safe.

"We have fixed that vulnerability, the way that they hacked us, but we need to be ever vigilant," said Democratic Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth.

The Rockford Board of Elections says it wasn't hacked, but it's still looking at how it can increase security ahead of Tuesday's primary election.

"We were safe, I was comfortable," said Bixby. "But after that happened, we asked them to do some things to make our security walls tighter."

To do that, the board of elections is using an outside IT company.

"One of those employees will be here all day during primary election day, making sure everything is going the way that it should, staying on top of our computers at the polling places and our laptops back here at the office," said Bixby.

But one of the best measures, Bixby says both the city and county has in place is a paper ballot.

"We have our privacy covers, and everything for the voters to use," said Winnebago County Clerk Tiana McCall. "There are paper ballots, and with the machines we use, there's nothing connected to the internet."

Protections in place that election officials hope ease the minds of voters heading to the polling booth.

"I think that the voters should come in and feel excited and eager to cast their ballots and that their voices be heard," said McCall.

Giving voters confidence that their ballot is safe. Polls open at 6 a.m.