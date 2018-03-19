Rauner sounds off on Democratic-backed ads

Gov. Bruce Rauner went after Democrats today over ads airing in support of his opponent in Tuesday's primary.



He faces Rep. Jeanne Ives. Recently, ads started airing in support of her. Those ads were paid for by the Democratic Governor's Association.



Rauner says he believes the association is backing the ads, because Democrats could easily beat Ives in November.



"They're designed to get voters to vote for Ives. you won't see me getting anybody to vote for Kennedy or Biss. Why? because they're tax hikers and job killers," Rauner said.



Ives has continuously said she's running against Rauner in the primary election because he's abandoned the Republican Party and its values.